In Prayagraj, bus stands to come up at four ends of proposed Metrolite routes

With only a couple of years left for the Sangam city to host the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the administration here is leaving no stone unturned to make it the grandest event.

In this regard, a meeting was held at Gandhi auditorium on Tuesday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal to review the proposals given by various departments. Many proposals also got approved by the divisional commissioner.

As part of the preparations, bus stands would be developed at the four ends of the proposed Metrolite routes in Sangam city to get rid of traffic snarls, and their routes would also be connected with the ring road. The proposal in this regard was approved by the divisional commissioner. “The officials concerned have been instructed to prepare a feasibility report in this regard,” the commissioner said.

During the meeting, the commissioner also suggested the expansion of city bus service to cover all the important routes in order to make it easy for the commuters to reach these proposed bus stands.

It is worth mentioning that the survey for Metrolite has already commenced between Phaphamau and Bamhrauli besides Andawa and Chaufatka. The officials want a route between either of the two stretches to start before the Mahakumbh-2025.

Metrolite is a light rail urban transit system being planned in India for cities with lower ridership projection and as a feeder system for the existing metro systems. It will cater to lower passenger capacity at a reduced cost than a metro line. It will have dedicated tracks, separated from the road.

In this sequence, proposals of the medical department including upgradation of blood bank at TB Sapru Hospital, constructing night shelter and toilets for the differently-abled, developing modern kitchens and making the hospital more modern for laparoscopy and eye treatment were also approved by the divisional commissioner during the meeting. Along with this, a proposal to build a night shelter in Dufferin Hospital was also approved.

Taking note of the fact that the government hospitals of Prayagraj do not possess their own sewage and medical waste treatment plants, discussions on a suggestion for STPs for each hospital was also undertaken during the meeting, officials shared.

Various proposals related to SRN Hospital including OPD and waiting room expansion, renovation and upgradation of patients’ kitchen were also approved. These proposals would now be forwarded to the state government for final approval.

In order to keep the power supply smooth to cater to the expected heavy rush for the Mahakumbh, a proposal to construct a pucca trench and lay 33KV underground power cable from 132 KV power substation of GIC-Kareli to 33/11 KV power substation of Old Khusro Bagh, New Khusro Bagh, Kalyani Devi and Karelabagh as per the requirement was also approved. This project will strengthen the power supply of the railway station and the surrounding areas, informed officials.

In the meeting, restoration of heritage buildings of the district and development of façade lighting at various places were also discussed in detail. The divisional commissioner ordered the officials to prepare an action plan and identify places/heritage buildings that could be included in it.