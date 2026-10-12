INDIA bloc stirring non-existing issues, people will reject theatrics: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who arrived in Prayagraj on a two-day visit, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the Police Lines helipad, he dismissed the opposition’s ongoing protests as political theatrics, asserting that people would not accept such actions.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking at the BJP’s Advocates’ Meet at the Zila Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj on Monday (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT PHOTO)

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Maurya said the INDIA bloc was trying to stir controversy over non-existing issues. On electoral roll revisions, he said the names of deceased voters should be removed and voters registered at multiple locations should be linked to a single constituency. He claimed the opposition’s agitation had failed and that the alliance had lost public trust and support.

He also alleged that opposition parties were unable to accept the country’s progress and the fact that a leader from a humble background had become Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh and other states, he said, opposition parties were raising non-issues merely to remain politically relevant.

Later, Maurya attended the BJP’s Advocates’ Meet at the Zila Panchayat Auditorium ahead of the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduate Constituency election. He said the contest was not just about winning a Graduate MLC seat but also strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing nearly one lakh voters in Prayagraj, he expressed confidence in victory if workers campaigned diligently. He also claimed that the SP, Congress, TMC and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had been rejected by voters and had little chance of returning to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing nearly one lakh voters in Prayagraj, he expressed confidence in victory if workers campaigned diligently. He also claimed that the SP, Congress, TMC and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had been rejected by voters and had little chance of returning to power. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajya Sabha MP and senior High Court advocate Radhakant Ojha, delivering the keynote address, said the BJP stood by workers who put the party’s interests above personal considerations. He added that while opposition parties sought to weaken the nation, BJP workers remained committed to serving it.