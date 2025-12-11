India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger vessel service launched in Varanasi

The maiden run of India’s first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel covering a five-kilometer stretch from Namo Ghat to Lalita Ghat in Varanasi marked the beginning of its commercial operations on the Ganga (National Waterway-1). The inaugural journey ferried a delegation of ministers and senior officials, signaling a new chapter in clean inland water transport. Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the vessel at Namo Ghat on Thursday (HT)

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the vessel at Namo Ghat on Thursday. Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the vessel is the first in the country to demonstrate fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell propulsion in a maritime environment.

Powered by a Low Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system, the vessel converts stored hydrogen into electricity, producing only water as a byproduct. It represents a key milestone in India’s transition toward sustainable, zero-emission maritime mobility.

This indigenous 50-seater cruise operates for up to eight hours on a single hydrogen fill, with four cylinders installed on board. It also features an electric battery system as a backup. The 28-meter-long, 5.8-meter-wide vessel will be operated by a 10-member crew. It can cruise on the Ganga at speeds ranging from 12 to 20 km per hour, and is equipped with comprehensive safety measures.

To support operations, a dedicated hydrogen fueling station has been established at the Multi-Modal Terminal in Ralhupur, Ramnagar, Varanasi. The ticket price for passengers has been set at ₹50.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is witnessing a transformative shift toward clean, sustainable and self-reliant transportation systems. The launch of our first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell vessel is a shining example of the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and to green mobility across all sectors. This milestone also strengthens the mission of rejuvenating and preserving our sacred River Ganga.”

He added, “As we advance cleaner technologies on our waterways, we are not only promoting innovation but also ensuring that development goes hand in hand with ecological responsibility.”

The vessel’s commercial deployment follows successful trial operations. The rollout aligns with the government’s net-zero emissions target for 2070 and supports MoPSW’s broader push for clean fuels under Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

To operationalise the pilot vessel FCV Pilot-01, IWAI, CSL, and Inland and Coastal Shipping Ltd. have signed a tripartite agreement covering technical support, operations, safety standards, financial terms and monitoring mechanisms during the pilot phase.

The launch event was attended by several elected representatives, including UP minister of state (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, transport minister Dayashankar Singh, minister of state (independent charge) Dr Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, and multiple MLAs. Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, MoPSW Secretary Vijay Kumar, IWAI Chairman Sunil Paliwal, and senior officials from the Ministry, IWAI, and the government of Uttar Pradesh were also present.