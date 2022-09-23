Indore man stabs 7-yr-old girl 12 times, said he was trying to help her

BHOPAL: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed by stabbing at least 12 times by a neighbour in Indore on Friday, said police.

Police arrested the accused and demolished his house. The district administration faced the ire of family members who claimed that the accused is a person with mental illness.

Indore additional deputy commissioner of police Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said, “The girl, who lost her parents a few years, was abducted by the accused. He took her to his house and locked the door. The girl cried for help but he stabbed her at least 12 times. The neighbours and family members tried to save the girl but the accused didn’t open the door.”

Later, he came out having blood stains on his face and clothes and threatened the neighbours not to inform the police, Bhadoriya said.

But the locals overpowered him and handed over him to the police. The girl was taken to hospital by neighbours but it was too late by then. “The man said he was trying to help her as she wanted to meet her parents,” the police officer added.

Later, when the district administration tried to demolish his house, the family staged a protest and threw stones at the police team.

Police said the accused was being questioned and have sought his examination to assess if he has mental illnesses, the officer said.

