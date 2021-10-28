Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Industrial park will ruin Mattewara forests: Ludhiana NGOs
others

Industrial park will ruin Mattewara forests: Ludhiana NGOs

NGOs articulate that they are not against setting up of the industry, but are concerned that it might damage or pollute the water bodies and Mattewara forests
Members of various NGOs staging a peaceful protest against the proposed project of setting up an industrial park near Mattewara forests by holding placards on the route taken by Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi during his visit to Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising hue and cry over the proposed industrial park project near Mattewara forests, various NGOs staged a peaceful protest by holding placards on chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi’s route to the venue of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

The members of NGOs, including the Public Action Committee (PAC), Naroa Punjab Manch, Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, etc., stated that they are not against setting up the industry, but it should not damage or pollute the water bodies and forest area.

The protesting residents also tried to meet the CM, but they were allegedly not allowed by the police.

A social activist, Jaskirat Singh, said they have been protesting against the proposed project of developing an industrial park allegedly on the flood plains of river Sutlej and near Mattewara forests. A petition regarding the same was also filed in National Green Tribunal, but the government is still moving forward with the proposal, which will ultimately pollute Sutlej and damage the forest area.

RELATED STORIES

“We staged a peaceful protest around 2km away from the venue for the summit. After the convoy of the CM moved past the protest site, a few police officials came and said they will help us meet the CM near the helipad site. They, however, detained us in the nearby school and did not allow us to meet CM,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP