Infections on a steady decline in Ludhiana but high fatality count still a worry

With 411 new cases surfacing in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s Covid graph continued on the downward trend on Thursday even as the high fatality count of 17 continued to be a source of worry.

The recovery rate, however, crossed 90% after almost a month and settled at 90.18 %.

On Wednesday, with 461 cases, the district’s daily count had dipped below the 500-mark for the first time in over a month. The number of daily cases has been steadily falling since May 16 after a fortnight of spiraling daily positive cases.

The number of active cases also continued to remain below 7,000 for the second consecutive day as the count settled at 6,189 on Thursday evening.

Since the outbreak in March last year, the district has logged a total of 82,835 cases and 1,945 deaths.

Of the 17 who succumbed to the virus on Thursday, 10 are males while seven are females.

The youngest to die is a 22-year-old woman from Ambedkar Nagar while the oldest is a 72-year-old male resident of Rajpur Road. Seven of these casualties were in their 50s while three each were in their 60s and 70s and another three were in their 40s. The district currently has 52 patients on ventilator support.