Inspired by Ujjain’s gangster, teenager stabs boy to death in UP’s Deoria (Pic for representation)

Lucknow: Inspired by Ujjain’s slain gangster Durlabh Kashyap, who formed his gang at 16 years and was killed four years later, a 15-year-old teenage boy stabbed another boy of his age group to death in a Deoria village on Friday evening, police officials said on Saturday.

The police had apprehended the minor and his uncle and further probe is on.

Requesting anonymity, a local police official said: “The accused teenager used to make and share reels on social media platforms after dressing up like the slain gangster as ‘Mahakaal Bhakt (a devotee of Mahakaal)’in black clothes. Many reels on his social media platform have been found during the investigation and it clearly suggests that he was influenced by the slain gangster.”

The official said: “The gangster Durlabh Kashyap entered the crime world at the age of 15 and formed his gang an year later and unleashed a reign of terror in Ujjain and its adjoining areas till he himself got killed in a gang war four years later on September 2020.” The official said the slain gangster also used to share his reels after dressing up in black clothes and would apply a black ‘tika’ on forehead.

Deoria (sadar) circle officer (CO), Sriyash Tripathi informed media persons that the incident took place at Babu Patti village under Tarkulwa police station limits. He said the deceased was identified as Saif Ali (15), a class 7 student at a local school. The accused belongs to a Dalit family of the same village, he added.

The CO said: “Saif Ali’s father Nizamuddin used to work in Chennai while he stayed here along with mother Naim-Un-Nisha and uncle Kaymuddin. He said some of the eyewitnesses informed that the incident happened when Saif was present at his uncle’s tailoring shop at the intersection of the village where the accused teenager came and stabbed him multiple times after a brief conversation. He said the accused fled from the spot after threatening people present at the spot by flashing the knife he used to stab the deceased.

He said the accused has been apprehended from his relative’s house and investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased studied together. He said they had strained relations over some petty issue and added that the incident was a fallout of the strained relations between them.

Another local police official, however said that the accused was emboldened as no action was taken against him for previous crime he had committed in the past few months. He said the accused had attacked the headmaster of his school but was rescued by village pradhan. “He then started stalking a teenage girl and molested her but again was rescued after his family’s intervention.

