Intensive checks lead to 98 mins waiting at Chawri Bazar Metro station

New Delhi: Metro commuters on Monday evening had to wait for nearly 98 minutes outside the Chawri Bazar due to the peak hour rush and security arrangements put in place for the Republic Day.

DMRC tweeted, “Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Chawri Bazar is 98 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly.”

At other stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Green Park, etc, the waiting time fluctuated between 20-40 minutes. While things normalised at these stations after some time, the waiting time at Chawri Bazar station, which is located in one of the busiest wholesale markets in the Walled City area, during peak hours didn’t normalise for almost two hours.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “Waiting time at some of the Metro stations has increased because of security measures ahead of Republic Day. In addition, Covid 19 prevention measures such as thermal scanning and temperature check are already being done at all stations.”

He added, “We are intimating passengers about average waiting time at stations for their convenience through social media. This is purely a temporary phenomenon because of the enhanced security measures, and we seek the cooperation of the passengers so that both security measures as well as Covid protocols can be properly implemented.”

Ever since Metro operations resumed in the national Capital in September last year, strict Covid-19 related preventive measures are in place due to which there is waiting for 20-30 minutes at important stations. With the gradual increase in footfall, the waiting time at important stations during peak hours has also increased. DMRC officials said that measures are being taken to bring down the waiting time.