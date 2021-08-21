Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Intoxicants stolen from Ludhiana civil hospital, FIR lodged
others

Intoxicants stolen from Ludhiana civil hospital, FIR lodged

The incident brought the security at the Ludhiana civil hospital under the scanner; police suspect role insiders may have helped steal the intoxicants as the room was locked and could only be accessed by employees.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The drug inspector stated that the health department had recovered around 2.68 lakh intoxicant tablets from Khushdil Roadways in Transport Nagar during a raid on May 10, 2018. (HT File)

An unidentified accused stole three cartons of Tramadol tablets from the old building of Ludhiana civil hospital. The tablets were case property. The health department had seized the cache of intoxicant tablets during a raid in Transport Nagar in 2018.

Following the complaint of drug inspector (Ludhiana-4) Rupinder Kaur, the Division Number 2 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The incident brought the security at the civil hospital under the scanner. The police suspect the role of some insider as the room was locked and could only be accessed by employees.

The drug inspector stated that the health department had recovered around 2.68 lakh intoxicant tablets from Khushdil Roadways in Transport Nagar during a raid on May 10, 2018.

After producing the medicines before the court, the authorities had stored them in room number 12 on the third floor of the old building of the civil hospital. On August 3 this year, when the health department officials went there to check the tablets, they found three cartons missing. On August 5, they wrote to the police to lodge an FIR.

RELATED STORIES

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the unidentified accused.

76 samples of narcotics stolen from district court complex

At least 76 samples of narcotics including, opium and heroin, along with 25,000 drug money, recovered by the police in different cases, have been reported stolen from the malkhana on the sixth floor of the district court complex.

The malkhana is a room used for the safe custody of seized, recovered, and evidence articles, and is maintained by the court staff and cops deployed there. On March 5, the police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The case is still unsolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emblems of Empowerment: From obesity to powerlifting, she shoulders Olympic hopes

Naunihal Singh is new police commissioner

Agri varsity establishes multifunctional agroforestry model

Liaison with industry must for value addition: PAU Expert
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP