Intoxicants stolen from Ludhiana civil hospital, FIR lodged

An unidentified accused stole three cartons of Tramadol tablets from the old building of Ludhiana civil hospital. The tablets were case property. The health department had seized the cache of intoxicant tablets during a raid in Transport Nagar in 2018.

Following the complaint of drug inspector (Ludhiana-4) Rupinder Kaur, the Division Number 2 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The incident brought the security at the civil hospital under the scanner. The police suspect the role of some insider as the room was locked and could only be accessed by employees.

The drug inspector stated that the health department had recovered around 2.68 lakh intoxicant tablets from Khushdil Roadways in Transport Nagar during a raid on May 10, 2018.

After producing the medicines before the court, the authorities had stored them in room number 12 on the third floor of the old building of the civil hospital. On August 3 this year, when the health department officials went there to check the tablets, they found three cartons missing. On August 5, they wrote to the police to lodge an FIR.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the unidentified accused.

76 samples of narcotics stolen from district court complex

At least 76 samples of narcotics including, opium and heroin, along with ₹25,000 drug money, recovered by the police in different cases, have been reported stolen from the malkhana on the sixth floor of the district court complex.

The malkhana is a room used for the safe custody of seized, recovered, and evidence articles, and is maintained by the court staff and cops deployed there. On March 5, the police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. The case is still unsolved.