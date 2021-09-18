It’s curtains for Patiala Royal brand of politics in Punjab

Patiala With Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab chief minister, it is also curtains for the Patiala Royal brand of politics, which had its own unique pull and admirers, irrespective of whether the two-time CM was in or out of power. For two decades, Punjab has seen the Patiala Royals maintain an important link to power.

Capt’s wife, Preneet Kaur, is a four-time MP; mother was a former MP; he has been a MP himself and a state minister as well. Since 1998, the politics of the Punjab Congress has been controlled from his New Moti Bagh Palace in the city. This was the time when he had rejoined the party, after resigning to protest against the Operation Bluestar in 1984.

Since then, the Capt’s clout has ensured that almost two dozen of his lieutenants from Patiala have been appointed chairman, vice-chairman of important state government undertakings.

A war veteran, politician, military historian, author and shooter, Amarinder dons many hats. In politics, old-timers say he has a habit of reinventing himself and making a comeback. His leadership drew the country’s attention when he got the Punjab assembly to unilaterally enact the controversial ‘Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act of 2004’, against the wish of his party. When asked to prove himself, he contested and won against BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley. Since then, he has also been referred to as the ‘Savior of River Waters’.

He had the Badals jailed in a corruption case, which failed in court. Later, when the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came to power, he was booked in the same case.

In his long political innings, Amarinder ensured that no Punjab Congress president could work independently, be it Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Partap Singh Bajwa or others. His close aides Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa led major coups against state Congress chiefs.

These leaders, however, turned against their political master, when he failed to act on their demands of justice in sacrilege cases; scrapping Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and action against drug mafia.

Amarinder still remains the tallest leader of the state, but this time, perhaps, he could find himself all alone. His failure to address allegations of a quid pro quo arrangements with the Badals has also been a great undoing.

Narinder Dogra, former head, political science department, Punjabi University, says, “Amarinder has lost credibility for ignoring leaders loyal to him. With advancing age, resurgence is very difficult. No one else in the royal family can match him in ability.”

Congress leaders in Patiala agreed, but claimed that it was the bureaucracy that had dented the Capt’s image.

Dogra added that over-dependence on bureaucracy and failure to sort out issues with PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu contributed to Amarinder’s downfall.

“With Amarinder not the CM, the development of the city will be hit. Patiala will lose its say in decision-making within the Congress,” said Navtej Singh, a Congress leader from Patiala.