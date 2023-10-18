Jaanta Raja: 300 theatre artistes to recreate valour, charisma of Shivaji Maharaj

As many as 300 theatre artistes, including 150 from Kashi, will recreate the valour of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj through historical play ‘Jaanta Raja’ (visionary king) to be staged on Amphitheatre ground, BHU from November 21 to 26.

Based on the life and times of the great Maratha ruler, the play is being organised by Seva Bharati, a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the magnificence of the play, six horses, two to four elephants and six camels will be part of the ‘army’ of Veer Shivaji Maharaj. A five-floor stage will be made for presenting the historical play.

Based on the life and times of the great Maratha ruler, the play is being organised by Seva Bharati, a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Kashi region Seva Bharati chief Rahul Singh said, “Around 300 theatre artistes will stage the play Jaanta Raja on Amphitheatre ground of BHU from November 21 to 26 from 5.30 pm too 8.30pm. There are 150 local artistes while 150 artistes will come all the way from Maharashtra. Many of these artistes are associated with some business and several others are engineers, doctors, professors, teachers and IT professionals. Acting is their hobby and the play symbolises their admiration for Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The local artistes will be imparted 20-day training in Kashi by the director of the play, who is also from Maharashtra, said Singh and added that the preparations for staging ‘Jaanta Raja’ have started.

The play will also showcase the war technique of Shivaji. His coronation, and the time he spent fighting battles and 28 years of his sushasan, all will be staged. The camels, and horses, and elephants will be used in the drama to showcase the way army of Veer Shivaji used to march.

He said people will have to buy tickets to watch the play and the fund thus raised will be used to construct a building for the stay of the attendants of cancer patients who visit Cancer Hospital, BHU for treatment, and belong to economically weaker sections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Vyavastha Pramukh of RSS Anil Oak said that the play will be staged in Kashi to mark the completion of 350 years of Hindavi Swaraj which was founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON