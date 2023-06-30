Jain body buys 250 goats to save them from sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha

MEERUT The Jeev Daya Sansthan, established by members of the Jain community in 2016, bought 250 goats ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday (June 29) to save them from sacrifice. The body purchased the goats from the markets of Ghazipur, Seelampur, and the Jama Masjid area in Delhi to save them from being sacrificed as part of the festive ritual. Representational photo (Deepak Gupta)

According to Manoj Jain, the president of Jeev Daya Sansthan, the body works for protection of animals. Speaking to HT over the phone, Jain shared that Rajendra Muni Maharaj, a Jain Muni (monk), inspired him to protect the lives of animals. Therefore, Manoj, along with a few like-minded people, formed the Jeev Daya Sansthan and got it registered in Delhi.

As most of the members of the organisation hail from the Baghpat district, they bought 1,000 metre land in Aminagar Sarai town of the district. Jain claims that the organisation presently has more than 500 goats, which have been kept in ‘Bakrashala’ (goat shelter) of Aminagar Sarai. Jain further said that it is the only Bakrashala in western Uttar Pradesh. The body had now purchased 5,000 square metre land for their expansion plan, he added.

The members of the organisation contribute money to buy goats from different markets ahead of Eid. Jain claims that the members of Jain community, along with the members of other communities, are associated with their ongoing campaign of saving goats.

He claimed that the organisation has also saved lives of many pigeons, fishes, and snakes. “We are not only confined to saving goats but also protect lives of other animals,” said Jain.

