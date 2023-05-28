B’luru’s Jain Univ leads medal tally on Day 6 of Khelo India Varsity Games

LUCKNOW Bengaluru-based Jain University is leading the medal standings at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2022 with nine golds to their kitty. They also have five silver and four bronze medals. Following them are Guru Nanak Dev University, Christ Deemed University and Kurukshetra University with four golds each. Meanwhile, Panjab, Bangalore, Jadavpur, Manav Rachna, Anna and Madras Universities are also in the top 10.

On Sunday, swimmer Siva Sridhar of Jain University and Aneesh Gowda of Christ University outperformed others. Siva even broke his own record in the 400-metre category. Aneesh Gowda came in second. Later, Aneesh also won the men’s 200-metre freestyle title to narrow the gap. Both the swimmers now have seven medals each. Later in the day, they also won silver and bronze medals in the men’s 100-metre butterfly category. The contest was held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Meanwhile, in shooting, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Kirti Gupta helped Manav Rachna University win their third shooting gold along with the trap mixed team title. They shot a combined 139 out of 150 targets to secure the win ahead of Delhi University’s Daksh Singh and Aashima Ahlawat, who shot 137.

The second gold at the shooting range went to the India international duo of R Narmada Nithin and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj of Madras University who got the better of Delhi University Sports Council’s Anshika Gupta and Samarvir Singh 17-13 in the 10m air rifle mixed team final. Mehuli Ghosh and Srinjoy Datta of Adamas University won bronze.

Also, winning their third gold medals in the pool were Preetha V of Bangalore University, who won the women’s 800-metre and 200-metre freestyle and Shristi Upadhyay of Jadavpur University, who took the 100m and 200-metre women’s butterfly titles on Sunday, to go with their lone golds won on Saturday.

In wrestling, women helped Guru Nanak Dev and Delhi Universities pick two golds each at the IIT-BHU Indoor Stadium in Varanasi of the eight golds won on the mat. Sweety in the women’s 53-kg and Manju in the 72-kg category were the winners for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), while Nikita in the 62 and Manju in the 59kg categories were the golden girls for Delhi.

In Lucknow, the semi-final line-ups were identified at the Ekana Sportz City courts. In the women’s section, Jain University, Bengaluru, will face Savitribai Phule Pune University in the first semi-final, whereas University of Madras will take on Osmania University in the other.

The competitions of disciplines like athletics, archery, badminton and boxing are set to begin on Monday with the men’s 10,000 meters race to begin at 5.40 am at the Guru Govind Singh Sports College in Lucknow.