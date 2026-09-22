Jal Shakti minister directs use of DMF fund for Sonbhadra dam maintenance

: Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday directed Sonbhadra district magistrate Charchit Gaur to carry out dam maintenance work using the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh (file photo)

Singh and principal secretary, irrigation and water resources department, Uttar Pradesh, Anil Garg, reviewed works related to dams, embankments and reservoirs in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Prayagraj.

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All superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers of the Chief Engineer (Son) Organisation, Varanasi, were present at the meeting. During the review, officials were directed to take measures to increase dam capacity and recharge groundwater to ensure adequate water for drinking and irrigation for farmers. They were also instructed to immediately prepare and submit proposals to the government for dams and reservoirs requiring de-silting.

The minister directed officials to survey land falling within the submergence areas and ensure the necessary mutation (kharij-dakhil) proceedings.

He also instructed officials to coordinate with the Sonbhadra district magistrate to carry out dam maintenance work using the DMF fund. Special emphasis was placed on preparing projects for the restoration of dams and ensuring safety arrangements within the prescribed timeframe, in accordance with the protocols of the Dam Safety Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister directed officials to pay special attention to the quality, safety and timely completion of works related to dams and reservoirs. He said this should ensure that farmers and the general public receive the intended benefits of the schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister directed officials to pay special attention to the quality, safety and timely completion of works related to dams and reservoirs. He said this should ensure that farmers and the general public receive the intended benefits of the schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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