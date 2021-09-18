Jalalabad motorcycle blast on Sept 15 an act of terror, says Fazilka Police

Bathinda Three days after a motorcycle explosion in Jalalabad on Wednesday (September 15), the Fazilka Police on Saturday concluded that it was an act of terror. In a related development,police have also recovered a tiffin box bomb, the fourth such explosive device found in Punjab over the past 40 days, from Dharmpura village, 8km from Jalalabad town.

Ferozepur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh said the case was cracked with the arrest of an accused Parveen Kumar, who confessed that the motorcycle was carrying explosive material. The bomb was planned to be placed in a crowded area in Jalalabad City, but it exploded accidentally on Wednesday night, the IG added.

Balwinder Singh, alias Bindu, of Jhugge Nihanga Wale in Ferozepur district succumbed to his burn injuries on Thursday, a day after the blast. The IG added Balwinder had a criminal background.

“Investigations hinted at the role of Parveen in hatching the conspiracy to blow off the motorcycle in a crowded area. Another accused, Binder, who is yet to be arrested had driven the bike that day. The conspiracy to plant a bomb at a public place was hatched at the residence of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha. Accused Praveen, Sukha and Balwinder are close relatives. Gurpreet Singh of Lakhmir Ke Hitthar village near Mamdot in Ferozepur was also found involved in the conspiracy,” the IG added.

Police authorities said that Parveen’s confession and an input from an alert farmer helped them find the tiffin bomb. It was seized from fields at Praveen’s native Dharmupura village, which is just 3km away from the India-Pakistan border. Fazilka SSP Deepak Hilori said all the four accused have criminal background and efforts are being made to nab them.