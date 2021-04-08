Jarkiholi shifted from hospital, to stay in home quarantine

Bengaluru

Former Karnataka minister and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi was discharged from a private hospital in Gokak in Belagavi district on Wednesday. Jarkiholi, who is accused of sexually exploiting a woman after promising her job, was to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case, but he failed to do so after testing positive for Covid-19.

Following his discharge, he was shifted to his house in Gokak. Citing Covid-19, Jarkiholi refused to talk to reporters waiting outside the hospital.

On Tuesday, SIT officers visited the hospital to confirm reports of the BJP leader’s admission. An SIT officer told HT that doctors have advised Jarkiholi to remain in quarantine at home for two weeks. The officer added that the SIT will take a call on questioning him based on expert opinion.

Jarkiholi was earlier questioned by the SIT on March 29, when he had sought four days’ time to answer their questions.

Jarkiholi’s lawyer Shyam Sundar told reporters on Monday that his client could not appear for questioning because he was unwell. “I have been now officially informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at the Gokak government hospital. Based on inputs from the doctors as to when he will be fit, accordingly, we will inform the investigation officers,” Sundar said.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the SIT to submit a report on the investigation so far. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, while issuing notice to the state government and other respondents, said, “We direct the respondent (SIT) to place on record in a sealed cover, report on the investigation so far carried out. Report shall be tendered on the next date-April 17,” read the order.

During the hearing of two petitions filed by advocates Geetha Misra and S Umesh, the lawyers had claimed that police officials leaked sensitive investigation details to media personnel with ulterior motives.