IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
others

Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24

On Friday, the state saw a further rise in the daily cases, as it clocked 6,112 patients, the highest single-day count, since November 27 (after 84 days), when 6,185 cases were recorded
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:48 AM IST

Amid a marked resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra in over a week, a number of the political leaders, including health minister Rajesh Tope, have been tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Though I am doing fine, I’ll follow the advice of the doctors. With all your blessings, I will defeat Covid-19 and be at your services soon. Those who have come in contact with me in the past few days must take all the precautions and get tested, if they develop any symptoms,” Tope said in a tweet on Thursday night.

The health minister is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund under the supervision of Dr Rahul Pandit, who is also a member of state’s Covid-19 task force.

Apart from Tope, water resources minister Jayant Patil, food and drugs administration minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and minister of state for water resources Bachchu Kadu are currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Besides, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Raksha Khadse and former minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse also tested positive for coronavirus. Eknath Khadse was found positive for the second time after he was infected with the virus in the last week of December. State Congress president Nana Patole has undergone a Covid-19 test after he developed flu-like symptoms. His test report is awaited, officials said.

On February 5, home minister Anil Deshmukh was tested positive for Covid-19.

Around 24 ministers from the ministerial council of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government were infected in the past 11 months.

On Friday, the state saw a further rise in the daily cases, as it clocked 6,112 patients, the highest single-day count, since November 27 (after 84 days), when 6,185 cases were recorded.

This has led to concern among the state authorities and the government indicated that lockdown restrictions could return if there’s a constant rise in the cases.

The spurt in daily infections is being seen since February 10, when over 3,000 cases were recorded.

To control the spread, many districts, including Mumbai, imposed restrictions. Yavatmal district has imposed curfew from Friday midnight, prohibiting the gathering of more than five people, among many other strict restrictions. The authorities of Amravati district decided to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays. Similarly, Akola also decided to impose a lockdown on Sundays and night curfew from Thursday onwards.

“These measures will be taken in targeted areas where the virulence of the virus is more. Hence, some more districts may follow them as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the local bodies to take all the necessary steps to contain the spread. They have been asked to focus on the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state to ease the lockdown restrictions in a gradual manner,” said a senior official, privy to the development.

Meanwhile, legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar wrote to the state government, requesting that the legislators be immunised, in the backdrop of the Budget session of the legislature starting from March 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
others

Active Covid-19 cases on rise, next 15 days crucial for Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Due to the sudden spike in the new Covid-19 cases, active cases in the state have increased by almost 29% in the past one week
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
others

365 samples, including 90 from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent 90 swab samples of Covid-19 patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
others

Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:48 AM IST
On Friday, the state saw a further rise in the daily cases, as it clocked 6,112 patients, the highest single-day count, since November 27 (after 84 days), when 6,185 cases were recorded
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Startup mantra: Technology and defence create a whole new battlefield for innovation

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
PUNE When news of the Chamoli glacier burst broke earlier this month, several rescue and relief teams were rushed to the spot by authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Never before seen fog phenomenon in Delhi leaves MeT experts surprised

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:15 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi over the last one week has witnessed a “never seen before” weather phenomenon for this time of the year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Temporary Hanuman temple comes up in Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly one-and-a-half months after the Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk was demolished for the redevelopment project, a new temporary structure has come up on the central verge near the old site
READ FULL STORY
Close
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja demonstrating a machinery to a foreign delegation during the Mach Auto Exhibition 2021 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja demonstrating a machinery to a foreign delegation during the Mach Auto Exhibition 2021 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

After turbulent year, auto expo a refreshing change for Ludhiana's industry

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The four-day expo that began at GLADA Ground, Chandigarh Road, is being organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail plea of 3 excise officials, 2 others

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed bail plea of five persons, including three excise and taxation department officials, in a multi-crore tax evasion case of Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST
PUNE The next time you visit the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sangamwadi make sure you are wearing a helmet, as the RTO has made it mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to follow traffic rules or face action
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported a record jump in new Covid-19 cases, with 1,000 infections being reported in a 24- hour period by the state health department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has decided to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus from Monday, February 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Rapid Antigen Tests accounts for 18% of Covid tests conducted in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), out of close to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No samples from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara test positive for any foreign Covid strain: state

By Steffy Thevar and Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE A day after Pune’s government college, the BJ Medical college, and Sassoon General hospital claimed that the samples from Amravati, Satara and Yavatmal showed mutations which escape neutralising antibodies, the state health ministry clarified that none of the mutations were similar to those found in Britain, Brazil or South Africa
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
others

Wheat procurement: Centre allows Punjab govt option of direct payment or through arhtiyas

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
State’s food and civil supplies department has already implemented public finance management system two years ago and have made payments of two each rabi and kharif crops through the system
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Trader found dead at Ludhiana hotel: 30-year-old NRI held for culpable homicide

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Police say while the victim seems to have died by drug overdose, exact cause will be determined through viscera examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP