JCT Electronics land deal: Lokpal summons Punjab industries minister Arora, PSIEC director on Oct 12

Chandigarh The Punjab Lokpal has issued summons to state industries minister Sunder Sham Arora to appear before it in the controversial JCT Electronics land deal. The minister has been asked to appear on October 12, with Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) director and chief general manager SP Singh.

The commission has acted on a complaint from former deputy speaker of Punjab assembly, Bir Devinder Singh. Bir Devinder has alleged a scam in sale of 32 acre of land in Mohali.

“Under pressure of the industries minister Sunder Sham Arora, the PSIEC made attempts to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) without the sanction of the finance department and the advise of the advocate general’s office,” the complaint alleges, adding that advice was taken only from private lawyers.

When opposition political parties raised a hue and cry, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh referred the matter to the finance department and the AG; their reports confirmed that this sale of land caused the state exchequer a loss of ₹125 crore.

The complaint adds that all this was done in March 2020, when no official activity and movement was allowed due to the curfew in place in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.