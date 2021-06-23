Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Jewar airport: YIAPL clears proposal seeking extended financial close
others

Jewar airport: YIAPL clears proposal seeking extended financial close

The Yamuna International Airport Ltd (YIAPL) board cleared the proposal seeking 120 days’ time for financial closure after the State Bank of India (SBI) recently sanctioned ₹3,725 crore loan for the development of Noida International Airport in its 10th meeting chaired by chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari here on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent:, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:11 PM IST
HT Image

The Yamuna International Airport Ltd (YIAPL) board cleared the proposal seeking 120 days’ time for financial closure after the State Bank of India (SBI) recently sanctioned 3,725 crore loan for the development of Noida International Airport in its 10th meeting chaired by chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari here on Wednesday.

The YIAPL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Zurich Airport, the company that is setting up the airport at Jewar.

A status report on the progress of the work done so far to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar was also presented in the meeting,

In his presentation YIAPL chief executive officer Arun Veer Singh said the SBI had sanctioned a loan of 3,725 crore to the developer, the Zurich Airport’s SPV. He said the company needed 120 days’ time for financial close and the board cleared this proposal.

The CEO also said in the meeting the developer had prepared a revised master plan for the airport. The CEO said the revised master plan would be sent to the civil aviation ministry and other agencies for approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP