Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Jewellers in Ludhiana to observe strike against new hallmarking norm
others

Jewellers in Ludhiana to observe strike against new hallmarking norm

Association chairman Prempal Bhandhari and president Gopal Bhandhari said they favour Hallmark jewellery but they are against Hallmarking Unique ID
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:48 AM IST
General secretary Rakesh Verma said that Punjab jewellers’ body has announced a one-day strike against the HUID and they will close their shops in support (Representative photo: Reuters)

Jewellers affiliated to Swarnkar Sangh association announced that they will observe a strike on Monday against the imposition of Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) by the government.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the association. Association chairman Prempal Bhandhari and president Gopal Bhandhari said they favour Hallmark jewellery but they are against HUID.

General secretary Rakesh Verma said that Punjab jewellers’ body has announced a one-day strike against the HUID and they will close their shops in support.

Anand Sikri, president of the association, said that all jewellers’ associations of Ludhiana are supporting the strike.

He added that the government had made it mandatory for all jewellers in 256 districts to hallmark gold jewellery from June 16.

Senior vice president of Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh Suman Verma, Suresh Gogna, vice-president Raman Gogna, advisor Shammi Kapoor and Vinod Sehdev, were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP makes hay as Sidhu takes on Punjab govt on sugarcane prices

ED raids conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on Chennai outskirts

Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP