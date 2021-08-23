Jewellers in Ludhiana to observe strike against new hallmarking norm

Jewellers affiliated to Swarnkar Sangh association announced that they will observe a strike on Monday against the imposition of Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) by the government.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the association. Association chairman Prempal Bhandhari and president Gopal Bhandhari said they favour Hallmark jewellery but they are against HUID.

General secretary Rakesh Verma said that Punjab jewellers’ body has announced a one-day strike against the HUID and they will close their shops in support.

Anand Sikri, president of the association, said that all jewellers’ associations of Ludhiana are supporting the strike.

He added that the government had made it mandatory for all jewellers in 256 districts to hallmark gold jewellery from June 16.

Senior vice president of Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh Suman Verma, Suresh Gogna, vice-president Raman Gogna, advisor Shammi Kapoor and Vinod Sehdev, were also present.