Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / JICA approves terms and conditions of tenders for Mula-Mutha restoration project
others

JICA approves terms and conditions of tenders for Mula-Mutha restoration project

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) can finally complete its tendering process for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project, as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has approved the terms and conditions
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) can finally complete its tendering process for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project, as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has approved the terms and conditions.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “JICA has accepted all the terms and conditions in the tendering process and even cleared all the hurdles. As JICA sent the approval letter on Tuesday, it will help to start the much-delayed project.”

PMC is executing the Rs980 crore river rejuvenation project with the help of JICA. The project aims to improve the state of the Mula-Mutha river.

The then environment minister Jairam Ramesh visited Pune city and expressed unhappiness over the status of Mutha river and called it a gutter’. Then he instructed the PMC to submit the proposal and the central government would fund it under the river development project.

Later, JICA approved the funds and gave a soft loan to the central government. The process of JICA’s loan was completed when the BJP government came into power in 2012. Then union environment minister Prakash Javadekar signed the agreement with JICA.

As the tenders were inflated, the PMC scrapped the tendering process.

Union transport Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting in Delhi a few months ago. Later BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also asked PMC office bearers to speed up the tendering process.

The mayor said, “As the PMC got the approval from JICA, now we will speed up the process and hope to kick start the work on ground.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP