J&K: Security forces recover IEDs, several rounds of ammunition in Ramban

Security forces on Wednesday found three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and some ammunition from a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

“Three IEDs, some AK [rifles] and Pika rounds, a detonator fuse and five explosives were found in a sand bag hidden in the higher reaches of Dharam forest in Sangaldan,” Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said.

The IEDs were not planted on any road and the bag was hidden in a forest area, she said.

Official sources, however, revealed that the IEDs were concealed in a tiffin box.

“The bag was found beneath a boulder in Basri Nullah (rivulet) in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani (sulphur rich hot spring) of Gool Tehsil in Ramban district around 9 pm last night,” they added.

The recoveries included 17 rounds of Pika ammunition, 32 rounds of AK-47, one detonator, a three-metre cortex wire, 15-metre electric wire, six packets of explosives, three IEDs in tiffin boxes, three pencil batteries and a 12-volt battery.

The Indian Army, the Special Operations Group and J&K police cordoned off the area.

“On Thursday morning, when the sand bag was checked, the IEDs were found in tiffin boxes, and some ammunition and a detonator fuse were recovered. An investigation has been initiated,” they said.