Kabaddi empowering village girls in west UP

Kabaddi is turning out to be the medium to empower village girls by fetching honour, jobs and social equality in the villages of Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts.

This silent revolution of women empowerment has taken place in villages of district Muzaffarnagar where Kabaddi has become a tool to infuse a sense of pride, providing social and financial security among girls in villages like Soram, Kakda, Rasoolpur, Etowah and Basera.

Soram is a historic village which is also famous for being the centre of ‘Sarvkhap Panchayat’ for centuries. Choudharies of different khaps gather here to discuss issues and hand out decrees for their clansmen against social evils and other issues.

Pradhan of Soram, Karanveer Singh, admitted that encouraging girls to adopt kabaddi was not an easy task in the village of Sarvkhap but gradually people understood its significance and began supporting the girls.

He said that Master Rampal,53, of the village, played a vital role in the transformation of the girls, especially those belonging to poor families of dalits and other lower castes, where girls are supposed to either do labour or remain inside their house.

Master Rampal Singh is a revered name among Kabaddi players who adopted Kabaddi coaching of girls as a mission, way back in 1992. He learnt nuances of Kabaddi from his elder brother, Sahansarpal, who was a national level Kabaddi player. After playing Kabaddi for few years, he decided to become a coach at a very young age.

Rampal recalls that a state level championship was organised in village Kakda in 1992 and he got impressed seeing the skills of the girls’ team from Banaras. This prompted him to form a similar team of the girls.

Rampal believes that village girls who work hard in the fields, carry heavy loads of fodder and firewood on their heads and work for long hours in brick kilns are powerhouses and full of stamina but they need proper guidance to channel their energy and stamina.

“I simply channelled their energy and stamina through Kabaddi and tried to develop a winning instinct in them”, said Rampal, claiming that the outcome was amazing as many of these girls soon became players of state and national levels and brought laurels for their families and communities.

Rampal shares that the most significant aspect of this transformation among girls was witnessed in the Muslim community. Rampal recalls that prior to giving training in Soram he organised Kabaddi classes for girls in the neighbouring village Tawli which is also famous for its big madarsa.

Many Muslim girls also approached him and expressed their desire to play. They were told to join training but with the rider that they would have to wear T-shirts and shorts. After a little hesitation they agreed and started training. Rampal recalls that he was criticised and accused of making a team for Pakistan. On the other hand, Muslim clerics raised objections on wearing T shirts and shorts. But the best part was that Muslim girls themselves gave a befitting reply and refused to succumb to such pressures and continued their practice.

Their passion and hard work turned the tables when girls like Rukaiya and Wahida got government jobs through sports quota. Similarly, Shalu got placed in the Railways in Chandigarh, Dimple in Kolkata and Amresh in CISF. Rampal claims that nine girls have got jobs in the Railways and many others in other government companies and force.

He said that he has produced more than 100 players and 20 to 25 of them have got jobs in government through the sports quota. He claimed that a majority of these girls come from poor families of dalits and other lower castes and Kabaddi has helped them fetch respect, honour along with social and financial security. They are now being identified as a player of state or national level and other girls admired them as their inspiration.

This year-long hard work also changed the attitude of villagers. Village Pradhan Karanveer Singh said that he had constructed an indoor court for Soram Kabaddi Club in the village. Rampal said that the Club was formed four years ago to train more effectively and claimed that “it’s free for all”.

On being asked how he meets his ends, Rampal said his wife is a teacher in a government school and his 15 beegha land is the other source of income which he gives to his elder brother on contract as he does not have time for farming. He says” Kabadi is my mission and my mission is my life”.

Case study

19 year old Arti belongs to a dalit family and she helps her father who is a labourer at a brick kiln near village Soram.

Sharing her journey to be a state level Kabbadi player from a brick kiln labourer Arti said that it all started three years ago after she watch a state level tournament of Kabaddi held in her village.

Mesmerised by the speed and skill of girls in different teams she decided to take up the sport and approached Master Rampal. It was very difficult for Arti to cope with her sports and work.

She used to work at a brick kiln till late night and thereafter to be present at the field for her training at 5 am. She said that her father helped her take out time for training and he used to free her at the time of training bearing extra burden of work on himself.

Arti proudly says that she played a state level tournament in Mathura last year and aspires to be a national and international level player in time to come. “Kabaddi has given me a different identity and honour in the society,” said Arti who has five siblings, including four brothers and a sister.