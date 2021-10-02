Kaimur: Warden of child adoption agency sacked, booked for torturing 3-yr-old girl

A female warden of a child adoption agency at Bhabua in Bihar’s Kaimur district, accused of burning a three-year-old orphan girl with a hot tong for defecating on bed, has been booked by the police and dismissed from her job, officials said.

The girl was brought to the agency from Sasaram railway station on September 4.

The incident came to light when agency coordinator Chandra Shekhar Singh noticed injuries on hands and legs of the girl, who was then admitted at sadar hospital on Friday.

When asked about the injuries, the warden told the coordinator it could be of an insect bite, but doctors at the hospital confirmed they were burn injuries and informed the authorities.

“A case has been registered against the warden, Chandrawati Kumari, with the Town police station,” Anjelika Kriti, assistant director (child protection), said on Saturday.

“The warden later admitted she was tensed because of some family dispute and the girl was disturbing her by repeatedly defecating on bed. She lost her cool, took the girl to the storeroom and burnt her hands, legs and butts with hot tongs,” Kriti said.

Kaimur’s superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means ) of Indian Penal Code had been registered against the warden on the petition of child protection officer Jitendra Pal and police were investigating the case.

The adoption agency is run under the state’s social welfare department for shelter and adoption of orphans. It is monitored by the district child welfare committee and headed by additional director, child protection.

Past incidents

December 2019: The then DM sacked the coordinator and warden of the agency and wrote to social welfare department to remove the then additional director (child protection) after the mysterious death of a nine-month-old girl child.

August 2019: A West Bengal couple accused the then ADCP of demanding ₹1.5 lakh for allowing adoption of a child

April 2019: The then wrote to social welfare department seeking to remove the then ADCP from the district