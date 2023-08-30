Police keeping an eye on bookies as UPT20 League to begin in Kanpur today

LUCKNOW Bookies and betters are on the radar of the Kanpur police as the industrial city prepares for the first series of the UPT20 League starting on Wednesday at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (HT Photo)

In 2017, three suspected bookies were arrested during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils. Previously, in 2000, the meeting of South African skipper Hansie Cronje and a famous bookie had rocked the cricket world.

In his 22-page statement, which fully documented his illegal activities, detailing the numbers and dates of his many transactions, Cronje mentioned the arrangement with bookmaker Gupta (aka MK). MK offered Cronje $30,000 for losing the 1996 Kanpur Test match.

Kanpur Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said on Wednesday that the police have zero tolerance for betting and if anyone is found involved, they must act swiftly and severely. “Multi-layered security is in place to ensure external access for players and support staff,” he said, adding: “Oversight has been added with a focus on human intelligence.

He also asked fans and residents of Kanpur to inform the police if they find people making bets etc. “Anyone can share information with us, we encourage people to inform the police if they have information about betting and people,” he added.

The fear of betting and match fixing seems quite strong as during a 2017 IPL match, police recovered ₹40,90,000 in cash and five mobile phones from suspects including a businessman from Thane Mumbai and two locals from Kanpur.

Both locals were arrested from a room on the 17th floor of the city’s only five-star hotel where both teams were staying, while the other was at the Green Park Stadium. The police then reported that the suspected bookies may have managed to bet the game. The BCCI later claimed that the betting offer was later rejected.

As for the opening of the UPT20 league on Wednesday, Bollywood stars like Tiger Shroff and Ameesha Patel are expected to perform.

