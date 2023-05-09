Saving the environment: KWD staff, locals take pledge to keep it clean, green

The employees and officials of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division (KWD) have taken a pledge to adopt necessary changes in their lifestyle to save the environment. The move is aimed at creating awareness for making the environment clean and green.

Students of the Mowgli School taking a pledge to save the environment (HT Photo)

Students of the ‘Mowgli School’ running under the Motipur forest range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) also participated in the programme, said Akash Deep Badhawan, divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS.

Badhawan said that World Environment Day is scheduled to be marked on June 5 under Mission Life’s Lifestyle for Environment programme.

Giving information about the programme, Badhawan said all the officials and employees of Katarniaghat have decided to make necessary changes in their lifestyles to save the environment.

“In this campaign, along with the students of the Mowgli School, we will try to create awareness among parents and locals residing along the sanctuary about the environment,” he said.

Students of the Mowgli School and KWD employees collected organic waste near the Motipur Eco Trourist Center and disposed of the waste collected, to convey the message of clean environment.

The DFO said that from today (Tuesday) theme-based programmes/campaigns would be organised every day till World Environment Day. He said that different themes like, Save Energy, Save Water, Say no to Single use Plastic, Adopt sustainable food system, Reduce waste, Adopt Healthy Lifestyle, would be followed by employees of the sanctuary, and locals would also be involved in the campaign.

The Mowgli School

Employees of the KWS have been voluntarily imparting education to drop-out children residing along the sanctuary area in Motipur range of the sanctuary. As the classes are being run under the sanctuary area, it is called Mowgli School.

A few years ago, one Satendra Kumar, a member of Special Tiger protection Force (STPF), had started free evening classes for drop-out students after his duty hours and later it turned into Mowgli School.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI