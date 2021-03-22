Kejri sounds poll bugle at Moga kisan mahapanchayat, says take revenge on Congress for failing to keep promises

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sounded bugle for the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections and urged the voters to take electoral revenge on the ruling Congress in the state for “not fulfilling its pre-poll promises”.

In a show of strength at the kisan mahapanchayat at Moga district’s Baghapurana, the AAP chief said only his party was capable of providing a political alternative in the state.

“In the run-up to the 2017 polls, Capt Amarinder Singh had made several promises. But after assuming power, the chief minister was unable to deliver on announcements such as debt waiver for farmers, jobs, providing smartphones and unemployment allowance. Now, it is time for the Punjabis to remember that they were cheated and get ready for ‘badla’ (revenge),” he said.

He promised that if voted to power, jobs will be given to all those who have the employment card. “Until the job is given, unemployment allowance will be granted,” he added.

He urged people to start working at the village and mohalla level for the victory of AAP in the assembly polls. “The AAP has set an example of governance in Delhi and pro-people policies like free power to majority of residents, free or cheaper medical facilities will be implemented in Punjab too,” Kejriwal added.

Addressing the well-attended gathering, where no leader from any farmer union was present, the AAP supremo said farmers were deprived of opportunities and good governance for the last 70 years.

While he took jibes at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress, the AAP leader refrained from making any reference to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in his 25-minute address.

‘70 COMPLAINTS LODGED OVER DEFAMING FARM STIR’

The AAP leader said the Delhi government has lodged nearly 70 complaints against the BJP leaders for allegedly trying to defame the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “Upset over our refusal to grant permission to arrest the protesting farmers in nine open jails, the Modi regime is now conspiring to reduce decision-making powers of the Delhi government. But I assure you that the AAP government will not let the Centre harm the farmers who are fighting for their survival,” he said.

“True to its tradition, Punjab has again emerged as a leader for the oppressed farming community of the entire country. Our government worked to provide langar, water, toilets and free Wi-Fi to facilitate farmers at the Delhi borders,” he said.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES FLOUTED

Organised at the new grain market, Covid-19 guidelines of maintaining physical distancing and wearing face masks were blatantly flouted at the event. No one from the stage even once urged the gathering to follow the pandemic guidelines. Moga is among 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab with pandemic.