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Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster

Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Thrissur, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday said that the blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in this district a day ago, which claimed at least 13 lives, has been declared as a state-specific disaster.

Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster

Addressing a press conference here, he said the decision was taken in a special online cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning in the wake of the blast.

He said that it was also decided to provide a financial assistance of 14 lakh to the dependents of those who died in the blast.

He said that directions have been issued to the state executive committee of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to declare the blast as a state-specific disaster.

Besides these, the government also announced a judicial probe into the incident and said a single-member commission comprising Justice C N Ramachandran Nair will carry out the investigation.

Regarding the 14 lakh financial assistance to dependents of those who died in the blast, the minister said that four lakh would be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund and the remaining 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster
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