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Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30

Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Malappuram , Arrangements for this year's Hajj camps have been completed at all three embarkation points in Kerala, state Hajj Committee Chairman Hussain Saqafi Chullikode said on Monday.

Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30

The first Hajj flight from the state will depart from Kochi on April 30, while the state-level inauguration of the Hajj camp will be held on April 29 in Kochi, he said in a press conference here.

As in previous years, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur have been designated as embarkation points, according to an official statement.

A total of 13,194 pilgrims have been selected from Kerala for the pilgrimage this year. Of them, 7,943 will depart from Kochi, 4,279 from Kannur and 944 from Kozhikode, it said.

Additionally, 28 pilgrims from Kerala will travel via embarkation points in other states.

Pilgrims from Lakshadweep , Puducherry , Tamil Nadu , Karnataka , Uttar Pradesh , Maharashtra and Telangana will also depart from Kerala's embarkation points.

Officials of the Central Hajj Committee will also be present at the camps to supervise arrangements, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30
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