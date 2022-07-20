Kerala healer killer and mastermind behind twin murders in UAE, reveals SIT

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the brutal killing of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Shareef revealed the mastermind of the crime was also behind a twin murder case reported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The main accused Shaibin Ashraf reportedly plotted to kill his erstwhile business partner TP Harris and his manager Densi Antony.

Harris’s mother had requested Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and top police officials to probe into the death of her son in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Harris and his manager Densi were found dead in the former’s flat and the UAE police concluded that it was a “suicide pact”.

Harris was found dead with his wrist slit while Densi suffocated to death. Police believed that Harris had reportedly killed Densi before dying by suicide.

In her petition, the mother insisted that her son wouldn’t take such a harsh step. She suspected foul play and thought Ashraf could be involved. She alleged financial dispute with Ashraf could have led to her son’s death.

According to SIT officials, a 45-page blue print was reportedly recovered that had plans on how to eliminate the two.

According to the SIT report, Ashraf hired a gang of eight criminals and they were sent to the UAE on a visit visa in 2020 and he arranged a flat for them in the same apartment where Harris stayed.

The SIT found that four people allegedly involved in the murder of healer were also involved in the twin murder.

After questioning the accused, they solved the murder mystery.

They reportedly told SIT that they became friendly with Harris soon and trapped him inside his flat and summoned his manager.

The accused said that before killing Harris, he was forced to suffocate Densi so as to get his finger prints on her body. After torturing him, his wrist was slit and he was left to die while Densi was later suffocated with her shawl.

The gang members were forced to stay in the UAE for an additional two months due to Covid pandemic and during this time they made the deaths look like a suicide pact.

All this time, Ashraf was monitoring each and everything from his house in Wayanad in Kerala, SIT said.

Police have now sought legal opinion about the new case since the alleged crime was committed in a foreign country. They are also planning to approach Abu Dhabi police to get details of the case.

On April 28, three of the gang members who fell out with Ashraf - Shihabuddin, M Nousahd and Zakeer - came to the state capital from Wayanad and tried to immolate themselves before the state secretariat alleging that they were hounded by Ashraf.

Later, they were overpowered by the police. They told police about the healer’s killing and handed over a pen drive which carried torture sessions of the healer.

They also admitted that they were partners in many such crimes.

Police cracked the mystery behind the death of the healer Shaba Shareef. He was allegedly abducted from Mysuru in August 2019 and held hostage in Ashraf’s mansion in Nilambur and tortured to get his treatment protocol of piles and haemorrhoid for over one year. Ashraf was planning to open a hospital for piles and haemorrhoid in Wayanad after extracting “family secrets of his treatment”.

During one of the torture sessions, Shaba Shareef died and the gang members allegedly cut his body into several pieces and threw them into Chaliyar river in Malappuram district in October 2020, SIT later found.

Among nine gangsters allegedly involved in the case, SIT arrested six including the main accused Ashraf. The SIT said four more who participated in the twin murder are absconding and two of them are suspected to be in the Middle East.

