Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the Cabinet cleared an ordinance to accord official language status to Khasi and Garo, in addition to English.

Khasi, Garo to get official language status in Meghalaya: CM Sangma

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The Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026, which was approved by the Cabinet, will also repeal the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, he said.

Under the new ordinance, Khasi and Garo can be used in official government communications, marking a significant step towards promoting and preserving the state's indigenous languages.

Sangma said necessary amendments will also be made to relevant laws, including the Meghalaya State Legislature Act, 1980, to facilitate the use of Khasi and Garo in legislative proceedings.

"Once these amendments are in place, legislators will be able to speak and participate in debates in Khasi and Garo during Assembly sessions, alongside English," he said.

The chief minister said the decision will also pave the way for the gradual introduction of Khasi and Garo in various examinations conducted in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} He, however, noted that the changes will not take effect immediately and will require time for implementation, as the necessary framework and systems need to be put in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He, however, noted that the changes will not take effect immediately and will require time for implementation, as the necessary framework and systems need to be put in place. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes in line with a resolution adopted by the Assembly seeking inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes in line with a resolution adopted by the Assembly seeking inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sangma said granting official status to the languages at the state level would strengthen the case for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule and send a strong message to the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangma said granting official status to the languages at the state level would strengthen the case for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule and send a strong message to the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Greater Shillong Waste Management Agency and its registration as a society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Greater Shillong Waste Management Agency and its registration as a society. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Shillong witnessing rapid growth and increasing urbanisation, waste collection and management are currently being handled by multiple agencies across different jurisdictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Shillong witnessing rapid growth and increasing urbanisation, waste collection and management are currently being handled by multiple agencies across different jurisdictions. {{/usCountry}}

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"This fragmentation has resulted in gaps in coordination and inefficiencies, affecting the overall effectiveness of waste management across the city. Recognising these challenges, the government has decided to set up the Greater Shillong Waste Management Agency to streamline efforts and improve overall efficiency," Sangma said.

The decision follows extensive consultations with localities within the Greater Shillong Planning Area, which covers approximately 288.5 square kilometres.

"There is a clear and growing need to enhance the efficiency of garbage collection and waste management to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding urban population," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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