Khurja police officials suspended after gangrape survivor’s protest before DIG

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, Dinesh Kumar Singh, on Wednesday suspended four police officials of Khurja police station for gross negligence and delay in handling a brutal gangrape case. The suspended officers are former station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Rai, inspector Digvijay Rathi, sub-inspector Ikram Ali and constable Shubham Rathi.

The suspensions were ordered days after the 30-year-old survivor, in a desperate bid for justice, pushed past nine policemen and threw herself in front of the moving car of Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani outside Khurja police station last Thursday. Crying for help, she shouted, “Sir, those who raped me are roaming freely, but the police are not arresting them!”

The shocking incident, captured on video and widely circulated, highlighted the survivor’s frustration with the slow pace of the investigation and forced the police administration into immediate damage-control mode. DIG Naithani publicly reprimanded the local staff, directed the acceptance of a fresh written complaint from the victim, and ordered the arrest of the remaining accused without delay.

The survivor, hails from a village in the Khurja subdivision, had been subjected to repeated sexual assault and blackmail for three years. According to the FIR registered on June 10—a full week after the latest incident—the victim was first raped three years ago. The act was recorded on a mobile phone, and the video was used to repeatedly blackmail and exploit her. When she became pregnant, the sister-in-law of one of the prime accused allegedly forced her to consume abortion pills.

The most recent series of crimes began on the night of June 3, 2025, when the girl went missing from her home. She was allegedly abducted by her neighbour Amarjeet and his associates, taken to an OYO hotel in Bulandshahr on a fake Aadhaar card, and gang-raped by four men. The accused later abandoned her in Meerut, only to kidnap her again upon her return, blindfold her, rape her at an unknown location, and dump her near Maujpur.

Despite the family’s repeated visits to Khurja police station from June 3 onwards, the FIR against eight accused (seven men and one woman) was lodged only on June 10. Four accused, Aditya, Sonu, Lalit, and Mangal, have since been arrested and a charge sheet filed against them. The four prime accused, including Amarjeet and Rohit, remain absconding.

Confirming the suspension orders, DSP Poornima Singh stated that intensified efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused and that the investigation is being personally monitored by senior officers to ensure justice for the survivor.