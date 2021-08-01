Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kidnapping bid foiled, Ludhiana locals nab two accused
others

Kidnapping bid foiled, Ludhiana locals nab two accused

Gurminder Kaur of South City said she had gone out with her children,and stopped her car near Baba Than Singh Chowk to go out to buy snacks while the engine was on, meanwhile the accused drove away with the car with the children inside.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The children and woman raised the alarm, after which the locals chased and managed to nab them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Locals nabbed two men while they were attempting to kidnap three minors near Baba Than Singh Chowk.

Gurminder Kaur of South City said she gone out with her two children, aged 2.5 years and 8, along with a 13-year-old helper. She stopped her car near Baba Than Singh Chowk and went out to buy snacks while the engine was on. Meanwhile, the accused drove away with the car with the children inside.

The children and woman raised the alarm, after which the locals chased and managed to nab them. Then, they handed them over to the police.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Division Number 3 police station, said that Kaur has not yet recorded her statement and an FIR will be lodged after that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP