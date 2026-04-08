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Kin of 6 Gurugram mudslide victims get 40L each

Union minister Sanjay Seth provided ₹40 lakh each to families of six migrant workers who died in a Gurugram mudslide, emphasizing government support and future aid.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 09:55 pm IST
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
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On behalf of the Centre, Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday handed over cheques of 40 lakh each to the kin of six migrant workers from East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts who had lost their lives in the mudslide at Gurugram on March 10, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

MoS Sanjay Seth gives away cheques to the kin of Gurugram victims on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

“The tragic death of the six migrant workers from Jharkhand in the mudslide at a construction site near Gurugram was irreplaceable loss - both for their families and the state. But the Centre is trying to stand by these families at this time of great crisis to the best extent possible. I have handed over cheques of 40 lakh each to the six affected families as compensation and financial assistance. Job letters have also been given to the kin of two deceased migrant workers,” Seth told the media during a condolence meeting at a Kandra hotel on Wednesday.

He further said the biggest challenge for these families was the education of their children and daily requirements to sustain. “The government will ensure all possible help and assistance to these families,” added Seth.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Sarkar

Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kin of 6 Gurugram mudslide victims get 40L each
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kin of 6 Gurugram mudslide victims get 40L each
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