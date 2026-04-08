Kin of 6 Gurugram mudslide victims get 40L each

On behalf of the Centre, Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday handed over cheques of ₹40 lakh each to the kin of six migrant workers from East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts who had lost their lives in the mudslide at Gurugram on March 10, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

MoS Sanjay Seth gives away cheques to the kin of Gurugram victims on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

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“The tragic death of the six migrant workers from Jharkhand in the mudslide at a construction site near Gurugram was irreplaceable loss - both for their families and the state. But the Centre is trying to stand by these families at this time of great crisis to the best extent possible. I have handed over cheques of ₹40 lakh each to the six affected families as compensation and financial assistance. Job letters have also been given to the kin of two deceased migrant workers,” Seth told the media during a condolence meeting at a Kandra hotel on Wednesday.

He further said the biggest challenge for these families was the education of their children and daily requirements to sustain. “The government will ensure all possible help and assistance to these families,” added Seth.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the minister and Ranchi MP directed the Seraikela-Kharsawan district administration to blacklist indifferent contract agencies involved in infrastructure and development projects, particularly those linked to drinking water, health and education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the minister and Ranchi MP directed the Seraikela-Kharsawan district administration to blacklist indifferent contract agencies involved in infrastructure and development projects, particularly those linked to drinking water, health and education. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I request the DC to ensure cent per cent implementation of the Central government’s ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ scheme so that clean drinking piped water reaches every household in the district,” Seth said in the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Seraikela on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I request the DC to ensure cent per cent implementation of the Central government’s ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ scheme so that clean drinking piped water reaches every household in the district,” Seth said in the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Seraikela on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seth also said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was preparing an action plan to end the persistent problem of jam at Pitki crossing. “NHAI officials will prepare the blue print the DC in this regard. Blacklist the careless and indifferent agencies for the poor and slow work of maintenance and repair of the roads under the Jharkhand Road Development Corporation Ltd (JRDCL),” said Seth, asking DC Nitish Kumar Singh to investigate the increasing cases of government land encroachments in Gamharia and Adityapur areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seth also said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was preparing an action plan to end the persistent problem of jam at Pitki crossing. “NHAI officials will prepare the blue print the DC in this regard. Blacklist the careless and indifferent agencies for the poor and slow work of maintenance and repair of the roads under the Jharkhand Road Development Corporation Ltd (JRDCL),” said Seth, asking DC Nitish Kumar Singh to investigate the increasing cases of government land encroachments in Gamharia and Adityapur areas. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar ...Read More Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. Read Less

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