Krishna Janmabhoomi cases: Two more applications moved

Two more applications were moved on Monday in two of the ongoing 11 cases on the issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura.

July 1, 2022, has already been fixed as next date of hearing in most of the cases filed on the issue and these two applications are also to be taken up on the same day when civil courts resume functioning after summer vacation starting June 1.

One of the petitioners Dinesh Sharma aka Dinesh Kaushik from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha moved the application in his ongoing case number 174 of 2021—Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and others.

The petitioner, through the application, sought permission to visit the Shahi Eidgah Mosque every day in June along with the DM and the SSP of Mathura to keep an eye on those managing Shahi Eidgah Mosque (claimed by Hindu petitioners to be the “Garbhagriha” of the temple razed by Aurangzeb in 1670).

“While the court would be on a month-long vacation and those at Eidgah Mosque might damage, remove or harm the Hindu signs existing there in mosque. Thus, it is very important to maintain vigil by visiting the mosque once a day and thus application was moved but the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura found it proper to take up matter on already fixed ate i.e. July 01, 2022,” said Dinesh Kaushik.

Another application was moved in case number 950 of 2020 by one of the petitioners Saurabh Gaur through his counsel Rajendra Maheshwari to expedite the disposal of application moved to seek survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque at the earliest so that such survey could be conducted and report prepared during summer vacation and submitted accordingly in time so that valuable time could be saved in this matter requiring urgency.

“We have moved this application in the light of the order by revision court of additional district Judge (seven) Mathura suggesting early disposal of application. The court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura was pleased to have hearing on application on date fixed i.e. July 01, 2022,” said Rajendra Maheshwari, one of the petitioners and counsel in case.

