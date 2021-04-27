Kullu: Grandparents of girl with mental disabilities booked for assault

In a rare case, Kullu police booked the grandparents of a girl with mental disabilities for physically assaulting her.

The accused have been identified as Jamna Dass and Hem Dasi.

The police action came after the girl’s aunt, who lives in the same house, recorded a video of the incident and sent it to the cops.

When a police team visited the house, family members said the grandparents used to regularly beat up the girl as she was unable to help with household chores due to her disability. They claimed that whenever they used to object to the assault, the grandparents of girl used to threaten to throw them out of the house.

When cops reached the house for their arrest, the couple initially fled to a nearby forest but were eventually nabbed. The parents of the girl are also being questioned by the police.