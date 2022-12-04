KYC fraud: 3 booked for duping elderly man of 2.97 lakh

Three men have been booked for duping an elderly man of ₹2.97 lakh by posing as State Bank of India (SBI) employees.

The accused have been identified as Giriraj of Bihar, Sooraj Kumar and Shravan Kumar of Jharkhand.

The victim, Harvinder Singh, 69, of Model Town, said that he received a call from an unknown number on October 31 and the person on the other end introduced himself as an SBI executive. The caller asked him for his credit card details on the pretext of updating his KYC and withdrew the cash from his account within minutes.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of Information and technology Act at Model Town police station.