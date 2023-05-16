A lab technician Babuli Ram Jatav, 57, posted in Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital was killed by unidentified assailants at his Block Colony residence under Phulpur police station late on Monday night.

Colvin hospital’s lab technician murdered in Phulpur (Pic for representation)

Police came to know about this after some locals spotted lab technician’s body on Tuesday morning.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Phulpur, Manoj Singh reached the spot and called forensic field unit and dog squad for investigations. The body had deep injury marks inflicted with sharp edged weapon, a senior police official said.

Jatav was earlier posted as laboratory technician at Community Health Centre (CHC) Phulpur and since then had been living at Block Colony. After being posted at different CHCs, Jatav was transferred to Colvin Hospital located in the heart of Sangam city about a year back though he continued to live in Phulpur, preferring to report for duty each day from there.

Police said primary investigations revealed that a washerwoman reached Jatav’s house in the morning to deliver clothes and grew suspicious on not finding response despite repeated knocks on the door. Locals assembled at the spot when the woman raised an alarm.

Some persons climbed on the boundary wall and found technician’s body lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Officials said that Jatav’s wife had died 15 years back and his two sons live outside the district while his daughter is married. Jatav used to live with his father who had gone to his native village recently.

Police officials suspect that the assailants sneaked inside the home after scaling the boundary wall.

“The FIR would be registered after the lab technician’s kin arrives. Further investigation is

underway and all possible murder motives were being explored,” he added.