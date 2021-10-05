Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress workers stage protest in Kashi
others

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress workers stage protest in Kashi

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Congress workers staging protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Varanasi on Monday. (ht photo)
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Congress workers staged demonstration at Azad Park, Varanasi in protest against state government’s move to detain Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Sitapur when the leader was on way to Lakhimpur Kheri during wee hours on Monday.

Led by party’s national secretary Rajesh Tiwari, the workers marched from Azad Park to Maldahiaya intersection. Several Congress workers were taken into custody and were released in late afternoon.

Congress national secretary Tiwari said that the Congressmen strongly oppose the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

He alleged the UP government led by the BJP is anti-people and anti-farmer. Instead of listening to the farmers, it is silencing their voice.

The Congress party is in pain by what happened with the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Tiwari said and added that this government is trying to suppress every democratic voice.

Public is aware of everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP at appropriate time, he said.

Congress leader Shailendra Singh said that the Congress workers the present government didn’t care for the farmers and poor. “When our leader Priyanka Gandhi was going to meet the bereaved families of the farmers to console them and share their pain, she was detained by police,” he said.

