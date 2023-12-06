Lalduhoma meets Mizoram Governor, stakes claim to form government

Guwahati: Two days after his party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), registered a landslide win in the Mizoram assembly polls, chief minister-designate Lalduhoma met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday and formally staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state. Zoram Peoples’ Movement president and chief minister-designate, Lalduhoma. (PTI)

The 74-year-old former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer turned politician met the Governor at the Aizawl Raj Bhawan along with a few party leaders including working president K Sapdanga. The swearing-in is slated to take place on Friday at the same venue.

During the meeting the Governor handed over a letter to Lalduhoma appointing him as the next chief minister. The two also briefly discussed the swearing-in ceremony and cabinet formation.

“We talked about the formation of the new government. He (Governor) has appointed me the next chief minister and asked me to form the government, which will be done on Friday at 11 am,” Lalduhoma told ANI after the meeting.

“The next session (of the assembly) will be held after the swearing in. Governor has assured full cooperation, and we are very happy and honoured,” he added.

On Tuesday evening, ZPM, which won 27 of the total 40 seats, held a meeting of its newly elected MLAs at Lalduhoma’s residence in Aizawl. He was named as the legislature party leader and the ZPM’s highest decision-making body, the Val Upa Council, announced his name as the chief minister.

Following his party’s win on Monday, Lalduhoma had listed farmer friendly policies, fiscal reforms and steps taken to prevent corruption as the focus areas of his government. He is slated to hold a press conference after taking oath where he is expected to list the other priority areas of the new government.