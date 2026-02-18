The Saharsa district administration has started the land acquisition process for the expansion and modernisation of the Saharsa airport and the process is likely to be completed within a few weeks. Land acquisition starts for Saharsa airport expansion

“After assessing the value of the land, land owners will be given adequate compensation,” said a highly placed source in the government. He added that soon after acquisition, the land would be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to carry out the work for runway expansion.

The airport has a 900-meter runway which is to be expanded 1,200 -meter, needed for smooth landing and taking off the 19-seater aircraft.

The AAI had put a post on X (previously tweeter) in July last year in which Saharsa airport was shown as the centre of regional development facilitating trade and commerce in Supaul, Madhepura, Khagaria besides Saharsa, hoping the airport would give a boost to ‘Pilgrimage and Tourism’.

Madhepura MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav has been raising the issue forcefully. “Yes, given the importance of the pilgrimage, especially the historical Ugratara Mandir of Mahishi,” the MP said.

The Bihar government approved and initiated the release of funds ₹147.76 crore for the acquisition of 12.50 acres (approx) land in this year’s budget (2026-27) while reiterating the government’s commitment to develop regional connectivity under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), enabling 19-seater aircraft operations.

The runway expansion aims to make the airport operational for regional connectivity in Kosi region covering four districts- Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa and Khagaria.