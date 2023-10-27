Land shark donates land, sponsors police post construction in Gorakhpur

A history-sheeter and a land mafioso donated land and sponsored the construction of a police post in the Gorakhpur district, and even got his name etched on the foundation stone of the post.

At the inauguration ceremony, he also shared the stage with a senior police officer and BJP Member Assembly.

All this went unnoticed by the police until Thursday when the SSP, Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover, while going through reports of the programme published in the day’s newspapers, realised the bungling of his department.

He took serious note of the incident and set up an inquiry to probe the sponsorship. The history-sheeter, Lal Babu alias Lalku, was booked under the Arms’ Act and was produced in court, from where he was sent to jail.

The SSP hinted at stringent action against police officials for allegedly being hand-in-glove with a criminal and history-sheeter.

He said that directives had been issued to all police station in-charges to ensure that no such people take part in any programme of the police department and the foundation stone of each police station and police post would be verified.

Land mafioso Lal Babu is a resident of a village under Barhalganj police station of the district. He gave land for the construction of a police post in village Karkohal, under the Gagha police station. Sources claimed that Lal Babu had grabbed land in village Gajpur and Karkohal and sponsored the construction of a police post on a piece of land allegedly grabbed by him.

A case regarding grabbing of land of the poor is registered against him in Dohrighat police station of Mau district. Besides it, 15 other cases of loot and smuggling are registered in other police stations.

