Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) on Thursday conducted a large-scale mock drill to assess preparedness for gas leak emergencies, engaging multiple internal departments along with national disaster-response agencies. Large-scale emergency mock drill conducted at Bokaro Steel Plant

According to the Bokaro Steel Limited press release, the exercise was aimed at testing operational readiness, response time, communication flow, medical preparedness and inter-agency coordination during a chemical or gas-related industrial emergency.

The drill, which began around 11 am and continued for nearly one-and-a-half hours, involved BSL’s Gas Safety (EMD), Safety, Blast Furnace, Plant Control, Medical Services and Security teams, in addition to CISF, district administration and the NDRF. It simulated a gas-leak scenario inside the plant, allowing observers to evaluate command structure, rescue procedures and communication protocols.

Senior officials of Bokaro district and BSL, including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Executive Director (Works), Executive Director (Operations), DDC, SDM Chas and other senior officers of the plant and district administration, were present at the incident post to oversee operations. Observers stationed at designated points later shared their assessments during a review meeting.

As stated in the BSL Press Release, officers of the District Disaster Management Authority, CISF and the 9th Battalion of NDRF also briefed participants on their observations and suggested improvements after the drill. The release noted that Bokaro Steel Plant is a thermo-sensitive industrial unit where chemical hazards exist, making periodic CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) mock drills essential. This was the first such drill conducted after a gap of nearly two years, with the previous one held in 2023.

The company said the overall preparedness displayed during the exercise was “satisfactory,” reinforcing confidence in the ability of multiple agencies to respond effectively in case of an actual emergency.