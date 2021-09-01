Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lathi charge on farmers: AAP stages protest in Ludhiana, demands FIR against Karnal SDM, cops
others

Lathi charge on farmers: AAP stages protest in Ludhiana, demands FIR against Karnal SDM, cops

Slamming the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar over the recent incident of lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the mini secretariat on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:45 AM IST
AAP workers protesting against BJP and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar outside the mini secretariat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Slamming the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar over the recent incident of lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the mini secretariat on Tuesday.

Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Khattar for allegedly trying to suppress the voice of the farmers who have raised agitation against the farm laws, the AAP leaders also sought FIR against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha for his ‘break heads’ orders.

Amandeep Mohie, AAP in charge of Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, said,” Rather than fulfilling the genuine demand of the farmers, the BJP government at the union level and in Haryana are committing atrocities against the farmers. AAP will continue to support the agitation till the farm laws are not repealed by the union government. AAP held protests across the state on Tuesday.”

Citing the death of farmer Sushil Kajal during the lathi charge, the leaders also demanded that SDM and the police official who ordered the lathi charge should be dismissed and an FIR should be lodged against them under Section 302 (punishment for murder). While one farmer died, around 10 others were seriously injured.

RELATED STORIES

AAP leaders Kulwant Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal, among others, said it is the democratic right of the farmers to protest against the government for their demands.

The AAP will continue the agitation until an FIR is lodged against him and the police officials, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BEST to introduce 27 new bus routes in Mumbai from today

Khaki in new role as UP police teach slum kids in Prayagraj

Yogi orders good treatment of Firozabad fever patients

BKU to felicitate Meghalaya guv for backing farmers’ stir
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP