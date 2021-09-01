Lathi charge on farmers: AAP stages protest in Ludhiana, demands FIR against Karnal SDM, cops

Slamming the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar over the recent incident of lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the mini secretariat on Tuesday.

Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Khattar for allegedly trying to suppress the voice of the farmers who have raised agitation against the farm laws, the AAP leaders also sought FIR against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha for his ‘break heads’ orders.

Amandeep Mohie, AAP in charge of Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, said,” Rather than fulfilling the genuine demand of the farmers, the BJP government at the union level and in Haryana are committing atrocities against the farmers. AAP will continue to support the agitation till the farm laws are not repealed by the union government. AAP held protests across the state on Tuesday.”

Citing the death of farmer Sushil Kajal during the lathi charge, the leaders also demanded that SDM and the police official who ordered the lathi charge should be dismissed and an FIR should be lodged against them under Section 302 (punishment for murder). While one farmer died, around 10 others were seriously injured.

AAP leaders Kulwant Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal, among others, said it is the democratic right of the farmers to protest against the government for their demands.

The AAP will continue the agitation until an FIR is lodged against him and the police officials, they added.