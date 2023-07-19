Lawyers assaulted at Pratapgarh medical College OPD, FIR lodged

Two lawyers were allegedly assaulted and injured by a group of doctors and medical staff after a scuffle at Pratapgarh Medical College on Tuesday morning. A large number of lawyers then staged a sit-in at the medical college premises demanding action against the accused. The sit-in was called off after an FIR against the assailants and assurance by officials to arrest them soon.

Lawyers staging a protest at Pratapgarh medical college on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The incident caused chaos at the OPD where many patients returned without visiting the doctors. SHO of Kotwali police station Satyendra Singh said an FIR has been registered against two named and around 12 unidentified medical staff and trainee doctors.

A resident of Shukulpur, lawyer Shashikant Shukla had gone to the medical college for treatment of his sister-in-law at around 11 am on Tuesday. Shashikant’s friend, lawyer Niraj Mishra, who was accompanying him, tried to intervene when he saw some people arguing with doctors and medical staff at the counter. It is alleged that upset over his intervention, Dr Sachin and Dr Laxmikant Mishra called the medical students on the spot and assaulted the two lawyers. They closed the doors of the OPD and tore their clothes besides snatching away their gold chain.

Other lawyers reached the medical college on receiving the information. Meanwhile, the doctors and staff at the medical college had fled after locking the OPD. The lawyers staged a sit-in at the gate of the medical college demanding immediate action against the assailants.

SDM Sadar Udaybhan Singh reached the spot and pacified the enraged lawyers. On the complaint of lawyer Shashikant, an FIR was lodged against Dr Sachin and Dr Laxmikant along with a dozen medical students and staff. A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which a constable can be seen trying to rescue the lawyers from the assailants.

