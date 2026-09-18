Leopard attack: 86-year-old woman mauled to death inside hut near KWS

An 86-year-old woman was mauled to death inside her thatched hut in the Sujauli range near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) late on Thursday night.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The latest death comes even as the forest department has trapped four animals in the past four days. Earlier, the department had reported that 15 leopards had been rescued from populated areas since July 21 amid flooding and waterlogging in the Katarniaghat forest.

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The latest victim was identified as Phoolwati, 86, wife of late Prabhu, a resident of Sitarampurwa (Nahar Bazar) in Bajpur Bankati gram panchayat. According to villagers, she was sleeping alone in her small thatched hut near the Sitarampurwa canal when the leopard entered the dwelling and attacked her.

The hut reportedly had no proper door and was secured only with a piece of coarse sack (taat). Hearing her screams, family members and neighbours rushed towards the hut, but by then the leopard had dragged her away. Her body was found on Friday morning near a drain behind the house.

Katarniaghat DFO Apoorv Dixit confirmed the leopard attack and said pugmarks were found at the site. Officials said the woman had been living in a thatched structure on irrigation department land. Immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 was provided to her son-in-law, while further assistance would be extended according to departmental rules.

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