Woman killed in leopard attack at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) near Indo-Nepal border here on Thursday morning, said the police. (Sourced pic for representation)

A joint team of forest officials and the police have recovered the body of the woman from the forest area.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said the victim identified as Sunita Devi of Kallupurwa hamlet of the Urra village had gone to collect firewood from Motipur forest range of the Sanctuary on Thursday morning when a leopard attacked her. Those who accompanied Sunita informed the villagers about the incident.

The DFO and other forest officials reached the spot after getting information about the attack and later recovered the body of the woman at the border of Motipur and Kakraha forest range of the Sanctuary in the afternoon.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination. The DFO said financial assistance has been provided to the family of the deceased for performing the last rites.

Some villagers claimed that Sunita was killed by a tiger. However, refuting their claims, the DFO said that the body was recovered about five hours after the incident and no body part was eaten by the animal. If a tiger had attacked and killed the woman, it could have consumed a lot of body parts in five hours, DFO added.

Moreover, after examining the canine pressure marks on the neck of woman, it has been confirmed that the attack was made by a leopard and not tiger, he said.