Lethal pesticide killed 25 vultures last month: IVRI

Experts of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, have unravelled the mystery surrounding the deaths of 25 vultures in Dudhwa buffer zone on April 7.

Carcasses of vultures recovered from Bhira range of Dudhwa buffer zone on April 7 (HT File Photo)

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After analysing the viscera of vultures and dogs, IVRI scientists established that the dangerous pesticide ‘carbofuran’ (commonly available under the brand name Furadan) caused the deaths.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times on Saturday, Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone, said, “the report from the IVRI, Bareilly, has confirmed the presence of a highly toxic pesticide ‘Carbofuran’ in the carcasses and food samples collected from the site.

“The department will carry out an awareness programme among the villagers to apprise them about the lethal impacts of such highly toxic pesticides on human health, wildlife and also on the crops. Other required proceedings in the matter would also be ensured.”

On April 7, 25 vultures were found dead in an agricultural field in Semrai village under Bhira forest range of Dudhwa buffer zone.

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{{^usCountry}} Carcasses of some stray dogs and some distance away, some rice was also recovered from the field. Five vultures, found unconscious, were treated and released when found healthy and fit to fly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carcasses of some stray dogs and some distance away, some rice was also recovered from the field. Five vultures, found unconscious, were treated and released when found healthy and fit to fly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Being an endangered bird species of environmental significance and catagorised under Schedule One wild species of the Wildlife Protection Act, the mass deaths of vultures left forest authorities perturbed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being an endangered bird species of environmental significance and catagorised under Schedule One wild species of the Wildlife Protection Act, the mass deaths of vultures left forest authorities perturbed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chaudhary said the very initial investigations pointed to the vultures dying after nibbling at the carcasses of the stray dogs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaudhary said the very initial investigations pointed to the vultures dying after nibbling at the carcasses of the stray dogs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added that recovery of some poisonous cooked rice from the spot indicated the dogs died after consuming the rice and the vultures, which consumed the dogs’ carcasses met their deaths due to secondary poisoning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that recovery of some poisonous cooked rice from the spot indicated the dogs died after consuming the rice and the vultures, which consumed the dogs’ carcasses met their deaths due to secondary poisoning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she said to ascertain the exact nature of the poison and cause of death, two vulture carcasses along with the viscera of the remaining vultures and dogs were sent to IVRI, Bareilly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she said to ascertain the exact nature of the poison and cause of death, two vulture carcasses along with the viscera of the remaining vultures and dogs were sent to IVRI, Bareilly. {{/usCountry}}

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In view of the gravity of the incident, the PCCF, Uttar Pradesh ordered a high level field investigation by a two member team of senior forest officials including Sanjay Pathak (presently posted at NTCA) and DFO, Bahraich, Sundaresh, who also flagged the likely use of pesticides in their investigation.

A lethal pesticide

Carbofuran, commonly known as Furadan in local markets, is an insecticide of high potency. Various researches have established its toxic effects on wildlife and humans as well as on the plants and crops.

Its use on agricultural food crops has been restricted in a number of countries. Even in India, the use of all formulations of carbofuran except the 3% encapsulated granules has been restricted since 2023.

DEO KANT PANDEY

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