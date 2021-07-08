Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L-G Anil Baijal reviews progress of Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation project

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of development work on rejuvenation of Yamuna riverfront on Wednesday, and asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to complete each phase of the project within the specified timeline.

“It was advised that provision of eco-friendly amenities and conveniences in the above areas, including zero-waste toilets, drinking water, sit outs, solar lights and signages be made available, so [as] to encourage increased utilisation of these assets and to foster strong ownership of the community,” the L-G tweeted.

The DDA is working on rejuvenating and making the Yamuna riverfront accessible to the public by building cycling tracks, walkways, eco-trails in wetlands and a floodplain forest along the 22-km area between Wazirabad Barrage and Okhla Barrage, a senior DDA official said.

The officials said the project will not only help people connect with the river but also check the dying ecosystem, both flora and fauna, of the Yamuna floodplains. Under the plan, the DDA will develop close to 1,400 hectares of land on the eastern and western banks of the river.

The entire stretch has been divided into 10 projects, of which three — Kalindi Biodiversity, Park Asita East, Asita West — are in advanced stages of construction and will be completed in the next few months, officials familiar with the developments said.

One of the biggest challenges in restoring the riverfront, DDA officials said, is removing encroachments and reclaiming the land.

Baijal has asked DDA to take measures for adequate surveillance. “Advised DDA to take steps for adequate surveillance and security of the area in collaboration with local police to prevent any encroachment/unwarranted activity,” the L-G tweeted.

